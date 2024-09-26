Cheelee Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $253.33 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $13.09 or 0.00020078 BTC on major exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $253.33 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,797,536.76889381 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.95545625 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,754,572.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

