Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 48,630 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.48% of AAR worth $115,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of AAR by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.55. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

