DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $266.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

