Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,581 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises 10.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $90,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,554,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

WIX opened at $169.74 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

