First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

