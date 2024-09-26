First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.