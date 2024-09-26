PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 49,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

