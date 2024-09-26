Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $207,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,056 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

