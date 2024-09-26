First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FICS)

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 15,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,191. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

