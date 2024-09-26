APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,433 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $123,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.