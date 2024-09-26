Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $696.47 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $696,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.