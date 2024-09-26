Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,181,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 503,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $235.20 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.