Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,715,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,650,884 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,282,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $654.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

