Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 30,835 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $106,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,572,000 after buying an additional 76,629 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $621.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.84 and a 200-day moving average of $549.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $629.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

