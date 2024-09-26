APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $148,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $890.01 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $823.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

