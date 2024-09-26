APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,631 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $219,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $9,508,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

