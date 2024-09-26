AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,323 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 4.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

