APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 21,564 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of General Electric worth $172,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

