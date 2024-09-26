APG Asset Management N.V. Has $162.76 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,173 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $162,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $114,953,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

