EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 7,234 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 6.1% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

