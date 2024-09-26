Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,441 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.