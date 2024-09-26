DigitalBridge Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,171 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 7,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

