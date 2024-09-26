Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $75,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $333,786,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $599.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

