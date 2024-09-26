Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.1% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,371,000 after buying an additional 122,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after buying an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

APD opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

