DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 40,600 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.