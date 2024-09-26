Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $17,658,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,387,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock worth $25,206,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $819.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

