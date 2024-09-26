Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $14,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

