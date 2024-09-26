Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 65,724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

