DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,647,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

