Delta Investment Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,500,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Melius Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.48.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $908.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The company has a market capitalization of $402.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

