Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,773.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,738.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,182.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

