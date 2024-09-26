Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.58

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 322750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

