Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

