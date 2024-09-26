Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 182000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$682,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
