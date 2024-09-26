Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.76

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.76 and last traded at C$254.31, with a volume of 86307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$256.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$234.31.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The firm had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

