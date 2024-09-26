Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.19

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.19 and last traded at C$69.03, with a volume of 23547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.15.

CCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.4877451 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

