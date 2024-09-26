Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $894.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

