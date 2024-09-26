Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.60. 1,249,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,122,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,436,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,925,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,174,000 after buying an additional 298,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after buying an additional 309,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.