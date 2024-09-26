Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.78

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 1255703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after buying an additional 208,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after buying an additional 709,943 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

