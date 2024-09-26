Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 645723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.