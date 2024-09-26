Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 645723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,105,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

