Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,178,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 880,466 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Stock Up 7.9 %

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Prudential by 98.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

