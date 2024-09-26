Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.25

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 250895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.