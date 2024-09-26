Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.25

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 250895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

