First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading Down 4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,877.30 and last traded at $1,877.30. 121,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 86,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,955.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,962.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,954.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 91.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,934,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.