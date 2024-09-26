Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.97

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1289331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 813,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

