Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.50

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$31.65, with a volume of 17333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

In related news, insider Brookfield Corporation acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,948.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,910 shares of company stock worth $823,511. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

