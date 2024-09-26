iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.84

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 90267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $652,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

