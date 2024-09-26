T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.09

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 571560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.