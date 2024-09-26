Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.61

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 31603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 276,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

