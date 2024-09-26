ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 378369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 111,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $2,257,328.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,813,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,490. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 399,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.