AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.52

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 10736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

