Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 432,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 87,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Klondike Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
